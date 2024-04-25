Hero Vired rebuilds its Enterprise division: Aims for 100+ Associations across corporate, institutes and government bodies

National, April 25, 2024 – Hero Vired, a prominent learntech start-up under the Hero Group, today unveiled its expanded focus on delivering tailored educational programs across three key sectors: Business to Business (B2B), Business to Institution (B2I), and Business to Government (B2G). This strategic move is designed to provide customized training solutions that cater to a broad range of domains, functions, and skill sets aimed at enhancing organizational capabilities and facilitating the recruitment and development of talent. The initiative is set to revolutionize learning & development systems and processes to address India’s growing need for a skilled workforce.

The newly launched offerings include personalized and hybrid learning experiences, conducted by leading industry experts. The programs leverage a state-of-the-art Learning Management System (LMS) offering flexible subscriptions, contemporary Learning and Development (L&D) frameworks, and project-based learning geared towards achieving tangible outcomes at the workplace. For educational institutes, Hero Vired has planned employability bootcamps complete with placement support, alongside residential training programs hosted at the BML Munjal University campus. Additionally, for large corporations and startups, the initiative will encompass skill enhancement and talent development workshops. In the public sector, the company aims to equip PSUs and government agencies with cutting-edge skills essential for workforce advancement.

Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO of Hero Vired, stated, “In today’s rapidly changing employment landscape, which demands speed and agility, we are intensifying our engagement in the B2B sector. Our focus will be on bridging skill gaps, forging deeper connections with organizations, and diversifying our revenue streams. With strategic positioning to bolster the B2B segment, we aim for over 100 partnerships and to facilitate over 100,000 man-hours of upskilling. Our goal is to be the preferred training partner for both corporations and educational institutions, fully equipping our learners with the essential skills and knowledge for the future of work in Industry 4.0.”

The demand for specialized training and upskilling programs is becoming increasingly apparent across various sectors, particularly as large corporations emphasize engineering and technical training, while tech startups focus on advanced technological skills. Notably, with the recognized shortage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) talent and high attrition rates, more companies are opting to invest in training their current employees rather than hiring new ones. Consequently, Hero Vired’s expansion into the B2B sector reflects a growing awareness of the challenges related to skilling and adaptation within different industries. This segment is projected to contribute to 50% of the company’s total revenue in the coming year.

Mr. Anand Verma, Head of Enterprise Sales at Hero Vired, expressed, “Our strategic expansion is a proactive response to the evolving playbooks in talent management by organizations. This initiative is crucial as we aim to build human capital in futuristic domains, diversify our offerings and revenue sources. We are committed to molding the future workforce and establishing ourselves as the go-to skilling partner in the B2B sector. Our programs are designed to deliver significant outcomes, enabling organizations to improve their existing performance and create new growth in a rapidly changing business world.“

Hero Vired’s offerings span a diverse array of domains, encompassing Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Future Technologies, Data Science, finance, management, marketing, gaming, extended reality, leadership, and soft skills. Beyond these core areas, the company also provides specialized training in Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH), quality assurance, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, catering to the emerging needs of new-age fields.

In its current engagements, Hero Vired is enabling L&D for organizations with organizations such as the DRDO, SPM Pharma-Tech, FarMart, LNJ Bhilwara, P-C Designs, PayMe, Datazymes, and Hero Fincorp. Additionally, it is actively involved with leading educational institutions, including the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), RNSIT, NDIIT, and AEC Institute while collaboration with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) is also underway. In the past, it had successful partnerships with companies such as Tiger Analytics, Oyo, Yubi, Lane Crawford, Moglix, DarwinBox and BPCL, and academic institutions like Aditya Engineering College and BMU.

Hero Vired is committed to forging enduring Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Training and Placement Officers (TPOs) in academic institutions and registering as an ed-tech service provider with various government entities. The company is dedicated to cultivating meaningful partnerships and providing innovative skilling solutions.