Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha

New Delhi : Jagdeep Dhankhar today took over as the fourteenth Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha. A renowned lawyer and former West Bengal Governor, Shri Dhankhar, was administered the oath of office by the President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu at a swearing-in ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Prior to oath taking, Shri Dhankhar visited Rajghat in the morning today and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi ji. “Felt blessed, inspired and motivated to be ever in service of Bharat in serene sublimity of Raj Ghat while paying respects to Pujya Bapu,” he tweeted.