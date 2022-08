New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on taking oath as Vice President of India.

In a tweet the Prime Minister said;

“Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I congratulate him on becoming India’s Vice President and wish him the very best for a fruitful tenure. @jdhankhar1 @VPSecretariat”