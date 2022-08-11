A Colourful Ode To Rakshabandhan

A Photo Story By Pritisha Das

Rakhi Purnima or Rakshabandhan, it’s that time of the year again – brothers are on the hunt for the perfect gift while sisters are looking for the ideal rakhi and waiting for their exciting presents. It is one sacred thread that signifies a sister’s wishes for her brother’s prosperity and happiness. So on this note, here we bring today some colourful glimpses of this day that is more or less witnessed in every household.







The priceless, eternal love of siblings is the essence of this day. They are your best friends by birth, and (first) personal human diaries. Sometimes, they become your best advisor in the hour of need.







Ganapati takes care of every obstacle. Sisters receive more blessings from God by tying rakhi to Ganapati alongside their brothers. Moreover, worshipping Ganesha on this day increases the love between siblings.



Some of us also tie rakhi to lord Krishna as well. This is the belief that fills this occasion with spirituality, happiness, love, divinity.