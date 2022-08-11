‘MI Cape Town’ announces the first group of players in the squad for the Cricket South Africa T20 League

Cape Town, 11th August 2022: MI Cape Town, today announced the signing of 5 players ahead of the inaugural edition of Cricket South Africa’ T20 League. The players will join the #OneFamily team and will adorn the iconic blue and gold colors that the fans have come to recognize from the MI franchise. ‘MI Cape Town’ includes 3 foreign players, 1 South Africa capped and 1 South Africa uncapped player as part of the squad.

Mr. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said, “I’m excited as we begin our journey in building “MI Cape Town”. With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy – having a strong core around which the team will be planned. I am glad to welcome Rashid, Kagiso, Liam, Sam, to the #OneFamily and happy to have Dewald continue with us on this new journey. We are certain that MI Cape Town, like the two other teams, will play the brand of cricket MI is synonymous with – playing fearless cricket, and the same will resonate with the passionate cricket fans of South Africa and across the world.”

The players identified have been consistent performers over the years and the uncapped Dewald Brevis had a breakthrough season with Mumbai Indians in 2022. The players have been signed ahead of the auctions as per the rules that govern the T20 league.

Sr. No. Player Name Nationality 1 Kagiso Rabada South Africa 2 Dewald Brevis (Uncapped) South Africa 3 Rashid Khan Afghanistan 4 Sam Curran England 5 Liam Livingstone England

Earlier this week, MI announced the name and identity of ‘MI Cape Town’ or phonetically “MY Cape Town”, team dedicated to the fans of Cape Town.

