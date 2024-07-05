J P Nadda delivers keynote address at the 33rd PMNCH Board Meeting at Geneva

The 33rd Partnership for Maternal, Newborn &Child Health (PMNCH) board meeting commenced on 4th July’2024 in Geneva, Switzerland. The meeting will conclude on 5th July’2024.

Delivering the keynote address in the opening session of the Board meeting through video message, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Vice Chair to the PMNCH Board, Shri. Jagat Prakash Nadda commended PMNCH for its commitment to the wellbeing of the women, children and adolescents and reiterated the Government of India’s assurance to advancing this issue and fostering meaningful youth engagement. He underscored the importance of continuing the focus on accelerating progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and preparing for post 2030 agenda. He further emphasized on the power of partnership and multiple stakeholders working in unison towards attainment of the common goals.

Smt. Aradhana Patnaik, Addl. Secretary and Mission Director (NHM), Health Ministry is leading the Indian delegation at the 33rd Board Meeting of PMNCH in Geneva.

Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health (PMNCH) is the world’s largest alliance committed to protecting and promoting the health, well-being and rights of women, children and adolescents. PMNCH’s vision is a world in which every woman, child and adolescent realizes their right to health and well-being, leaving no one behind. PMNCH is governed by a Board and administered by a Secretariat hosted by World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The 33rd PMNCH Board meeting will provide an opportunity for the Board members to agree on major priorities and opportunities for PMNCH to advance Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH), Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and adolescent well being goals in the final period of our current 2021-2025 strategy. It will also initiate discussion on priorities for the development of the 2026-2030 PMNCH Strategy, including how PMNCH should position its issues and itself in relation to post-2030 UN development goal-setting process.