First Secretary-level meeting between Defence Ministries of India & Democratic Republic of Congo held in New Delhi

The first Secretary-level meeting between the Defence Ministries of India and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was held in New Delhi on July 05, 2024. The Indian delegation was led by Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane and included senior officers of Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs and the Armed Forces. The Congolese delegation was led by Permanent Secretary of Defence, Ministry of Defence, DRC Major General Lukuikila Metikwiza Marcel and included the senior officers from the Ministry and a representative of Embassy of DRC in India.

The meeting was aimed at identifying areas for collaboration to fulfill the potential of defence cooperation between the two countries. Detailed discussions were held to promote cooperation in training and defence industry. The Indian delegation highlighted the significant progress India has made in defence manufacturing capability.

The DRC side shared the need for modernisation of their Armed Forces. They expressed confidence in the capability of the India defence industry and suggested areas of co-production and co-development.

Earlier, the DRC delegation called on Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

India enjoys cordial and friendly relations with the DRC. India was among the first countries to establish a diplomatic mission in Kinshasa in 1962. The visit is expected to open up new avenues for defence cooperation between the two countries.