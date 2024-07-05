Chhattisgarh Dy CM calls on Union Minister Manohar Lal

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power, Shri Manohar Lal met Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Arun Sao on 4th July in New Delhi.

Discussions between Shri Manohar Lal and Shri Arun Sao centered on urban development issues of Chhattisgarh, with a primary focus on the AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission initiatives.

During the meeting, the Union Minister assured that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs would extend comprehensive support for the development endeavors in Chhattisgarh.