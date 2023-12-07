Israeli forces battle Hamas militants across Gaza

Israeli forces battled Hamas militants across Gaza on Wednesday (6th December 2023) after expanding their ground offensive to its second-largest city.

The assault on the south threatens further mass displacement within the besieged coastal enclave, where the U.N. says some 1.87 million people, over 80 per cent of the population have already fled their homes. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel will maintain open-ended security control over the territory.

On Tuesday (5th December 2023), the Israeli military said that its troops were in the key point of the southern city of Khan Younis after what it described as the most intense day of fighting since the start of the ground operation five weeks ago, with heavy battles in the north as well.