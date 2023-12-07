Ten BJP MPs including Union Ministers resign from Lok Sabha after winning state assembly elections

Ten BJP MPs, who have won the state assembly elections from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh recently, have resigned from Parliament. They are Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap, Riti Pathak, Arun Sao, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari and Kirodi Lal Meena.

Two other MPs Baba Balaknath and Renuka Singh will also resign later. Before submitting their resignation, the BJP MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. Sources said, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and Narendra Singh Tomar who have also won in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls will resign from the Union Cabinet.