Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023’ on Friday being held at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun in Uttarakhand. The two-day summit is being organized on the theme of “Peace to Prosperity”.

‘Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023’ is a step towards establishing Uttarakhand as a new investment destination.

The summit will be attended by thousands of investors and delegates from across the world.