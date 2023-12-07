Congress leader A Revanth Reddy to be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Telangana in Hyderabad

Senior Congress leader A Revanth Reddy will be sworn-in as next Chief Minister of Telangana this afternoon in Hyderabad. He will take oath at 1:04 p.m. at the Lal Bahadur Stadium. A few more ministers also likely to take oath on the occasion. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy and a few ministers. Elaborate arrangements are in place for the grand spectacle to be attended by AICC top leaders and eminent of different walks of life.

Under Revanth Reddy’s aggressive campaign, Congress won 64 seats by leaving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi party with 39 seats and forming its first government in the state. Mr Reddy himself extended an open invitation to the people to the ceremony, which he termed as the ‘People’s Government’s formation.

Revanth Reddy who steered the Congress party to its maiden victory in Telangana, will be sworn-in as the new chief minister at the sprawling Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad. The state Administration has made elaborate arrangements at the stadium as huge number of people from across the state besides a host of top AICC leaders and senior leaders of various parties are expected to attend the ceremony. With difficult task of tough finances in hand, Mr Reddy will have to work on fulfilling the “six guarantees in the first 100 days” as Congress assured people during the elections. Mr Reddy is likely to make a few announcements in this regard during the thanks giving public meeting following the ceremony this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the traffic police issued an advisory in view of the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-elect, A Revanth Reddy later this afternoon at LB Stadium. The traffic restrictions will be imposed between 10 AM and 5 PM in and around the stadium.