International Solar Alliance’s Fifth Assembly to be held in New Delhi from 17th to 20th October, 2022

New Delhi : R.K Singh , Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy today unvieled the curtain raiser to the Fifth Assembly of the International Solar Alliance along with side events to be held in New Delhi from 17th – 20th October, 2022. India holds the office of the President of the ISA Assembly. Ministers, missions and delegates from 109 Member and Signatory Countries are set to participate in this meeting. The Assembly will be presided over by Shri R.K. Singh, Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy.

Shri R.K Singh in his address today remarked that India’s pace of Energy Transition is the fastest in the world. International Solar Alliance is absolutely essential for our planet’s goal of Energy Transition. The Minister said that solar being the cheapest source of energy, solar and mini grids are the answer to the universal access of energy in the world.

The Minister in his address further remarked that ISA is the essential vehicle to fulfill the international pledges on Energy Transition.

The Assembly is the apex decision-making body of ISA, in which each Member Country is represented. This body makes decisions concerning the implementation of the ISA’s Framework Agreement and coordinated actions to be taken to achieve its objective. The Assembly meets annually at the ministerial level at the ISA’s seat. It assesses the aggregate effect of the programmes and other activities in terms of deployment of solar energy, performance, reliability, cost and scale of finance.

The Fifth Assembly of the ISA will deliberate on the key initiatives of ISA on three critical issues of energy access, energy security, and energy transition. World leaders from ISA Member Countries will also discuss the strategic plan of the ISA in Programmatic Support for LDC and SIDS Member Countries, Capacity Building support to all developing Member Countries, and Analytics & Advocacy support to all Member Countries.

The 5th Assembly is expected to lead to a greater consensus among countries for promotion of solar power. Increased international cooperation will be the backbone of energy transition, propelling investment and creating millions of new green jobs in this crucial decade of climate action.

The ISA Secretariat has planned a series of technical sessions on various strategic initiatives of the ISA on October 19, 2022, and technical sessions on various emergent issues in the solar and clean energy sector in collaboration with partner organisations. Following the 5th General Assembly, three analytical reports will also be launched, namely: