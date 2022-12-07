International Conference on Packaging at Packmach Asia 2022, and Buyer Seller meet in Mumbai

New Delhi : The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSME) in partnership with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organizing Mega International Conference on Packaging at Packmach Asia and Buyer Seller meet from 7-9 December, 2022 at Mumbai.

In the Inaugural session today Senior officers of the Ministry, PHDCCI, IPMMI, IIP, DGFT, foreign delegates/speakers from Sri Lanka, UK, Germany, Bangladesh, Italy, Ghana, Nepal, Bhutan, Kenya, Spain, Australia, Myanmar and industry representatives participated in various technical sessions as key speakers. The event is being attended by more than 200 MSMEs.

During the Mega International Conference and Buyer Seller meet, various technical sessions are being organized to deliberate upon opportunities in EPR, Packaging technology, Bio-degradable packaging materials, Latest technology, business opportunity for packaging industry; Government schemes to support the growth of MSME in Packaging Industry, etc. In addition, B2B sessions, Buyer Seller meets are also being organized for technical collaboration with Indian MSMEs to have business linkages for export.