New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has saluted the valour and sacrifices of armed forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Today, on Armed Forces Flag Day, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces. Since decades, they are at the forefront of protecting our nation and contributing to a stronger India. I also urge you all to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.”