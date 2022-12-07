Awareness & Sensitisation Workshop and Nukkad Natak On Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 at Department of Legal Affairs

New Delhi : 25th November is observed across the globe as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Furthermore, 10th December is observed every year as International Human Rights Day. The 16 days period between 25th November and 10th December is observed by various institutions, civil society organizations including the United Nations for raising awareness about elimination of all forms of violence and discrimination against women so as to ensure safety, security and holistic empowerment of women and to ensure that the basic human right of women and girls are respected by all.

In this direction, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in order to empower the women of country for making India a vibrant nation where gender based discrimination would have no place, the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice under the aegis of the Hon’ble Union Minister of Law & Justice Shri. Kiren Rijiju and Hon’ble Minister of State Professor S.P. Singh Baghel envisaged hosting a Sensitization & Awareness Workshop and Nukkad Natak to sensitize the officers and staff at Shastri Bhawan.

An awareness and sensitisation workshop on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 was conducted on 6th December 2022 at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. Dr. Anju Rathi Rana, Additional Secretary convened the workshop by giving a welcome address before the attendees. Law Secretary Dr. Niten Chandra while presiding the event also welcomed the resource person Advocate (Supreme Court) Shri Shashank Shekhar in his address and kick started the interactive workshop. Dr. Anju Rathi Rana presently the head of Internal Complaints Committee of Department of Legal Affairs informed about the composition and functions of the internal committee and how it works for the welfare and grievance redressal of women employees working with the Department.

Advocate Shri. Shashank Shekhar, eminent speaker and former Member of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), was invited as resource person, as an expert on issues faced by women at workplace. He enlightened the audience with field level experiences, made the audience aware of the prevailing issues at the workplace and society in general and underlined the solutions thereof. Mr Shekhar’s elaborate experience of working with different verticals in the social development sector resonated with his words of wisdom at the event.

In addition to the workshop, a Nukkad Natak on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 was performed by the students of Culture Society, Campus Law Centre, Delhi University on 7 December, 2022 at Shastri Bhawan for raising awareness and to inculcate the spirit of respect and honour equally towards the women in society. Students showcased the vibrant messages innovatively before the audience; they depicted how the issue of harassment is still prevalent workplaces, metro stations, educational institutions, other public places and laid down the different ways to prevent sexual abuse and harassment. The students urged the audience to take legal action whenever any untoward incidents occur at any point of time.

Officers and staff at Shastri Bhawan got acquainted with the difficulties faced by the women at workplace and the solutions and provisions given thereof in the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Social Media Cell of the Department disseminated the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 across the all the social media platforms through a dedicated campaign to widen its reach to the masses. Along with this, informative videos would be circulated on social media platforms to educate the general public regarding prevention of sexual harassment of women at workplace and to prevent any sort of discrimination on the basis of gender.