International Centre for Automotive Technology generates Rs. 175.90 crore revenue in FY 2020-21

New Delhi : The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) has been established as a full-fledged testing and homologation centre within the Northern automotive hub under National Automotive Testing and R&D infrastructure Project (NATRIP). It is one of the authorized testing centers under Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) and is rendering services like certification/homologation, Design & Engineering, R&D, consultancy and Test & Validation etc. to the automotive sector. It is also providing testing services for LED lamps, UPS systems, electronic appliances, generator sets, medical equipments etc. to non-automotive private sector. The revenue generated by ICAT was Rs. 175.90 crore (net of GST) in FY 2020-21.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.