TPNODL celebrates 1st anniversary of its successful operations in Northern Odisha

Balasore : TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPNODL), the joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha Government for power distribution in Northern Odisha, celebrated the completion of the first year of its successful operations. Since its inception, TPNODL has continuously invested in improving the power distribution infrastructure of Northern Odisha and ensured reliable power supply to its customers.

TPNODL currently serves a populace of 97 lakhs with a registered customer base of over 20 lakhs in a vast distribution area covering 27920 sq. km. in northern Odisha.

To improve customer experience, TPNODL has undertaken several initiatives to strengthen distribution infrastructure, adopt new technologies, and digitalize its services in its first year of operations.

Strengthened network and developed robust distribution infrastructure

TPNODL undertook several initiatives in network augmentation creating a robust technology-driven infrastructure.

• ‘Project Clean-Up’ as a preventative measure to lessen the negative impact of any safety-related mishaps. Tree trimming, creeper removal, and rectification of unsafe and vulnerable locations were among the activities. This project cleaned 82 percent of 33KV and 66 percent of 11KV lines. The project has also helped in reducing the uprooting of trees due to high winds during the Yaas Cyclone

• Project Lighthouse was launched for creating 11KV model feeders. This has helped in 100% accurate metering and energy Audit, zero tripping & lowering the AT&C losses

• Became the first discom across the country to introduce aerial meter reading through drones. This benefits rural consumers while also preventing unauthorised energy use and theft

• Launched the state of art operation centre for excellence OpCenEx with the Power System Control Center located at 33/11KV grid substation in Balasore

• Introduced cutting-edge technologies like Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for efficient and productive distribution network management. 24 Nos. of Primary Sub-stations (PSS) are already integrated with SCADA & furthermore, 12 Nos. of PSS are already under unmanned operation

• Deployed Enforcement Teams to put an end to power thefts. A total of 20 teams collectively booked 71 MW of unauthorized load as a part of the drive

• Strengthened pole base under Project Shashakt to manage Cyclone related devastation

• Infused more than 7,000 business associates and more than 250 vehicles under 24X7 annual maintenance contracts for 11KV & 33KV.

• Introduced Thermography scanning of distribution transformers, AB Switches, Jumpers etc. to detect hotspots along with initiation of condition-based maintenance activities under Project Taapman

• Carried out survey of more than 15,000 distribution transformers under Project Raksha

• Launched Project PTR Bachao for on-site repairing of Power Transformer

Ensured customer centricity

Ensuring customer centricity at the core of service delivery, the TPNODL team took a series of steps to expedite grievance redressal, clearing long pending issues of customers.

• Exclusively launched Project NISTHA at each subdivision as a one-stop solution for customers for all their electricity-related issues such as spot resolution of disputed bills, new connection, arrear payments, replacement of defective meters, etc.

• Inaugurated the first Customer Care Centre within the first 15 days of operations at Balasore and Baripada. This was also assisted by a 24X7 Call centre equipped with a Customer Service Executive for each section along with registering, tracking, reporting & feedback of all technical & commercial complaints using the CRM app

• Initiated Rural Service Delivery

• Launched a dedicated Toll-Free Helpline Number – 1912/1800-345-6718 along with a gamut of other customer-centric solutions

Mr. Sanjay Banga, President – T&D, Tata Power, said, “TPNODL is the youngest discom that we have added in Odisha, but within a year of its operations, it has fully understood and addressed consumer needs. The TPNODL team has implemented significant changes to create a robust network, adopted best safety practices, and introduced various customer-centric and community development initiatives. The company will continue to stay committed to providing reliable, affordable, and high-quality power supply ensuring superior customer service in Odisha. We are grateful to the government of Odisha for its ongoing support in this endeavour.”

Promoted a Safety First Culture

The company had introduced safety training programmes for all of its employees and associates as part of an effort to instil a safety culture throughout the organisation. As a result, each employee received Personal Protective Equipment such as safety shoes, helmets, gloves, full-body harnesses, and so on.

The company successfully ran public safety awareness drive along with fencing the boundary wall at 11KV distribution substations for the safety of the public and animals. The company also launched a Consequence Management Policy, Implementation of Suraksha Kawach which includes an online Permit-To-Work (PTW) issuing Process, on-site demonstration of neon testers, Safety harnesses, creation of Safety zones, etc.

Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited, added, “It’s been a year of dedicated services at TPNODL, where our resilient team has driven changes by augmenting the distribution network for efficient power supply, connecting customers and overcoming their challenges. We have implemented the best possible initiatives for consumer satisfaction while keeping safety a top priority. In the coming days, we will continue to leverage technology to drive transformation. I congratulate every member of this organisation, and I am confident that we will speed up transformation together.”

When the Northern part of the state was hit by cyclone Yaas, just one month after TPNODL began operations, the team demonstrated exceptional fortitude. The company restored every pole, tower, and line within a week and ensured power supply within record period of five days.

Prioritized Healthcare through CSR Interventions:

Working amid the raging COVID19 pandemic, TPNODL distributed hundreds of PPE kits, N-95 masks, sanitizers and immunity boosters among health workers and the poor, and arranged for several oxygen concentrators. In January 2022, the team launched a Mobile Health Unit to provide doorstep health services in the inaccessible areas of Baripada circle.

TPNODL’s commitment to sustainable growth, with a focus on profitability and community, received further impetus with several rural development initiatives – be it in healthcare, women empowerment, and education. The formation of TPNODL has marked a new milestone for Tata Power in Odisha. The company’s focus now lies in contributing significantly and creating a robust power distribution business for the State.