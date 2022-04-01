Tata Steel Meramandali celebrates Utkal Dibas

Meramandali : Tata Steel Meramandali celebrated the 87th foundation day of Odisha -Utkal Dibas on April 1, 2022. On this occasion, the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing organized an elocution competition, where students of six high schools and minor schools from the peripheral villages near its Narendrapur plant in Dhenkanal district participated.

The elocution competition was held on the topic “Odisha’s history, art and culture” in two categories- Junior (5th, 6th and 7th classes) and Senior (8th, 9th and 10th classes), where six students from each school took part.

36 students from Kusupanga, Mangalpur, Khaliberana, Nuahata, Paik Purunakote, Sibapur schools took part in the final event. The winners of the competition were felicitated at an event held at the Mangalpur High School after the competition.

Bikala Kumar Nayak, Retired teacher, Rasananda Bhutia, Retired teacher, Sachidananda Behera, Ex-Sarpanch, Nuahata graced as Judges. The judges along with Dibyahas Rai, Head, CSR, Tata Steel Meramandali felicitated the winners. The programme was coordinated by the NGO partner of the CSR wing of the Company Aspire India.