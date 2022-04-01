NHA invites all stakeholders to join hands in building the Unified Health Interface

New Delhi : The National Health Authority (NHA) invites contributors and developers from the open community, especially those working the digital health space to participate, build and contribute to Unified Health Interface (UHI). Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), NHA had announced the launch of UHI on 12th January 2022.

UHI is an open network designed to enable interoperable digital health service delivery. UHI will be powered by protocols built by an open community of developers and deployed on a Gateway built by NHA. Further, in the press release adoption of Decentralized Health Protocol (DHP) as core protocols of UHI was announced and developers were invited to join DHP and contribute to UHI. Meanwhile, NHA’s internal team has also been working on the same.

A version of the open protocols is available on Github platform at https://github.com/dhp-project and may be used to build health service applications. Any technology provider currently developing digital health solutions for Hospitals, doctors, labs or consumers can create innovative new solutions using DHP and become a part of UHI Network.

NHA reiterates the invitation extended earlier and invites all, especially those working in the digital health space, to join the DHP open community hosted on the GitHub platform at https://github.com/dhp-project to further refine existing protocols and build new protocols for use cases currently not a part of DHP. The DHP community is open for all and is an opportunity to enrich and contribute to the further development of the open protocols that will power the digital health revolution in India.

For further details on UHI, the full text of the UHI Consultation Paper, as well as the recording of the UHI Public Webinar may be referred to. They are available for download on the ABDM website at https://abdm.gov.in/home/consultationpapers.

About National Health Authority:

The National Health Authority (NHA) is the apex body of the Government of India leading the implementation Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in coordination with different ministries/ departments of the Government of India, State Governments, and private sector/ civil society organizations. It will bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem through digital highways. ABDM will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide-range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information. NHA is also responsible for the implementation of another flagship scheme of the Government of India – Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY).