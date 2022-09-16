INS TARKASH MISSION DEPLOYED IN GULF OF GUINEA

New Delhi : Reinforcing Indian Navy’s commitment to maritime security, INS Tarkash is currently mission deployed in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) for anti-piracy operations.

As part of the deployment, the ship undertook Joint Maritime Exercise with Nigerian Navy Patrol Ships NNS Kano, Osun, Sokoto and Nguru from 12 to 13 Sep 22.

The exercise provided an opportunity for reinforcing inter-operability between the Indian and Nigerian navies in various facets of maritime operations like Anti-Piracy operations, Assistance to vessel in distress, SAR drills as also anti-air and anti-surface operations. It also helped enhance skills for maritime interdiction and counter piracy operations.

The exercise marks the first joint operational deployment by India and Nigeria, in support of Anti-piracy operations, in the GoG.