PM Narendra Modi arrives at Samarkand, Uzbekistan to take part in SCO Summit

New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan this evening, at the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan, H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

On arrival in Samarkand, Prime Minister was warmly received by H.E. Mr. Abdulla Aripov, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan. Several Ministers, Governor of the Samarkand region and other senior officials from the Government of Uzbekistan also welcomed the Prime Minister at the airport.

Tomorrow morning, on 16 September 2022, Prime Minister will participate in the SCO Summit and will hold bilateral meetings with the President of Uzbekistan and some of the other leaders attending the Summit.