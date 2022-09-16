MOU BETWEEN INDIAN NAVY AND AMITY UNIVERSITY

New Delhi : On 15 Sep 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged between the Indian Navy and Amity University Uttar Pradesh (AUUP). The event was attended by the Chief of Personnel, Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripath, AVSM, NM from the Navy and senior functionaries of Amity University, Noida.

The MoU has been concluded to establish academic linkages between the Indian Navy and Amity University. As per provisions of the MoU, Amity University will conduct customised courses for the Indian Navy in niche domains, such as, 5G Technology and lot, Control System Integration, AI, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Cryptology, Data Science, Big Data Analysis, Digital Marketing, Computer Networks, Anti Drone Warfare, Cyber Warfare Security, Automation, Surveillance and Tracking etc. These endeavours will also contribute towards grooming ‘Scholar Warriors’ who can think better and adopt to the future challenges of conflict in all domains.

In addition, the participation of Naval personnel in these customised courses is expected to enhance the educational qualifications, skill base and core competencies of serving Naval personnel thereby enhancing prospects of ‘in-service career benefits. In addition, these courses will ensure better placements of Naval personnel upon superannuation from Service.