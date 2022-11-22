Indonesia: Death toll rises to over 160 after earthquake hits island of Java

In Indonesia, the death toll has risen to over 160 in the earthquake which occurred yesterday afternoon on the main island of Java. US Geological Survey data said, the quake struck Cianjur town in west Java, at a shallow depth of 10 km. The area where the quake struck is densely-populated and prone to landslides. Rescuers have been working to try to save others, who might still be trapped under collapsed buildings. Regional Governor Ridwan Kamil has said 162 people were killed and over 700 injured. He says, more than 13,000 people were displaced by the disaster. The number of injuries and fatalities is likely to go up as a lot of people are still reportedly trapped under the rubble.