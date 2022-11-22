FIFA World Cup: Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 in Group A match in Doha

In the FIFA World Cup, Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 in the Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, last night. The result leaves the Netherlands level at the top of the group with Ecuador, who beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the tournament’s opening match yesterday.

Here is the analysis of the match: Netherlands dominated the first half and provided regular pressure around the Senegal penalty area, but were poor in front of goal. The Dutch side missed a glorious opportunity to take the lead in six minutes as Gakpo squared the ball to teammate Steven Bergwijn, whose attempt was blocked.

Another chance came on 18 minutes when midfielder Frenkie de Jong found himself in plenty of space and with just opposing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to beat, but he took too long to get a shot away and the move broke down. Senegal, meanwhile, looked pedestrian in attack as they badly missed the threat of Mane.

Netherlands looked less in control in a largely dull second half, and Senegal enjoyed a pair of promising opportunities late on as Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert — making his international debut — was forced into save two dangerous low drives from Idrissa Gueye, and then from Ismaila Sarr.

But Netherlands found its clinical touch late on. Gakpo broke the deadlock when he met a delightful deep cross from De Jong and headed Netherlands into the lead. Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio signaled for eight minutes of added time, and Netherlands used it well as Memphis Depay’s shot forced Mendy to parry to Klaassen, who provided a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Another match between Wales and USA ended in a 1-1 draw in the Group ‘B’ match at Al Rayyan Stadium, Qatar.

Earlier, in the first match of the day, England beat Iran by 6-2 in a one-sided Group-B match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

In today’s matches, Argentina will take on Saudi Arabia at 3.30 pm at Lusail Stadium, Qatar, while Denmark will face Tunisia at Al Raiyyan, Qatar. In the third match of the day, Mexico will be up against Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha.