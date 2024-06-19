IndiGo shifts international operations to terminal 3 at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (LKO)

Starting from June 19, all international IndiGo flights will arrive and depart from terminal 3 at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has announced that all international flights operating from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport will arrive and depart from the newly built terminal 3, starting from 06:00 hrs on June 19, 2024.



IndiGo has taken proactive measures to ensure that passengers are well-informed about this change. The airline is reaching out to all passengers and their respective travel agents through SMS, calls, and emails. To avoid any inconvenience, IndiGo has advised passengers to retrieve their PNR on the airline’s website or mobile app to check their terminal before heading to the airport.

IndiGo remains committed to providing an affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across its unparalleled network.

For further queries or assistance, please contact the customer care team at +0124 6173838 or +0124 4973838. Additionally, passengers can also connect on 6ESkai available on the website.