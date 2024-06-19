• 125 Kilo Litres per day (KLPD) Capacity Plant utilises latest technology to produce Ethanol from damaged grain/Broken rice and maize as feedstock.

Cuttack : Advancing clean energy landscape of India, Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Bhubaneswar) today inaugurated Cuttack Agrivet’s state-of-the-art grain-based Ethanol Plant inaugurated at Banara, Cuttack. Shri. Debi Prasad Tripathy, Hon’ble MLA (Banki) graced the occasion as Guest of Honour. Smt. Rashmi Mohapatra, Social Activist and Shri Mohit Singla, Managing Director of Cuttack Agrivet Ltd were present on the occasion.

The ethanol plant with a production capacity of 125 Kilo Litres per day (KLPD) utilises latest technology to produce Ethanol from damaged grain/Broken rice and maize as feedstock for blending with petroleum as biofuel. This plant aligns with the Government of India’s National Policy on Biofuels, which promotes biofuel production to reduce dependency on imported crude oil.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Smt. Sarangi said, “This grain-based ethanol plant is a significant step in our endeavours to achieve environmental sustainability and empower rural communities. I am optimistic that this plant will contribute to the economic empowerment of the local community”.

Guest of Honor Shri Tripathy appreciated the Cuttack Agrivet for building one of the modern ethanol plant in Odisha.

The ethanol plant is equipped with most advanced technologies, which make it a zero-liquid discharge facility. The plant has created about 250 direct employment opportunities and more than 1000 indirect employment opportunities. In addition to contributing to a cleaner future, the ethanol plant is also expected to empower local farmers by creating a robust market for domestic grain production. More than 30000 farmers are expected to benefit from this plant.

“With the establishment of this grain-based ethanol facility, we are happy to contribute to the India’s sustainable energy landscape and promote economic growth in rural regions. We have adopted latest technologies to ensure zero waste discharge, which reflects our dedication to sustainable development,” said Mr. Singla. In future, Cuttack Agrivet is looking to expand its product offerings by introducing a range of new maize-based products, including malt, glucose, starch, and more, he added.

Cuttack Agrivet entered into a long-term agreement with Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum for supply of ethanol for 10 years.