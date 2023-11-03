IndiGo Reports Profit of Rs 188.9 Crore in Q2, Warns of Engine Issues Leading to Aircraft Grounding

New Delhi, November 3: IndiGo, India’s largest airline, announced a net profit of Rs 188.9 crore for the three months ending in September, marking its fourth consecutive profitable quarter. The airline attributed its positive financial performance to increased traffic, reduced foreign exchange losses, and expanded capacity.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, disclosed that in the corresponding period of the previous year, the airline had incurred a loss of Rs 1,583.3 crore, signaling a significant turnaround.

However, while celebrating its financial success, IndiGo also issued a cautionary note, stating that Pratt & Whitney engine issues may result in more aircraft being grounded in the March quarter of the upcoming year. This announcement highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the airline industry, even as IndiGo continues to grow its international operations.