6.4 Earthquake jolts Nepal; rescue and relief operations underway; preliminary reports, over 200 casualties

Kathmandu: Over 120 people were killed and dozens injured after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Nepal. At least 80 people killed after a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Nepal on Friday night sending waves of tremors across north India, including the national capital region.

As per preliminary reports, over 200 casualties have been confirmed in the quake that occurred late on Friday. Nepal Prime Minister Dahal directs for immediate rescue and relief as per local media reports.

The earthquake has severely hit Bheri, Nalgad, Kushe, Barekot and Chedagad in Jajarkot district. All the security forces in the district have been mobilised in the search and rescue work. “Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property in the earthquake on Friday night and has mobilised all the three security bodies for the immediate rescue and relief,” reads a post from the prime minister’s office on X.

Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center located the epicenter in Jajarkot, which is approximately 250 miles northeast of Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital.

The Rukum district suffered the loss of at least 36 lives, as numerous homes collapsed due to the quake, as confirmed by Chief District Officer of Rukum West Hari Prasad Pant. A total of 30 injured individuals have been taken to the local hospital.

In the neighbouring Jajarkot district, government administration official Harish Chandra Sharma said that 34 people were tragically confirmed dead as a result of the earthquake.