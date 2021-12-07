India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds128.76 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 79,39,038 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 128.76 Cr (1,28,76,10,590) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.  This has been achieved through 1,34,23,668 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

 

HCWs

 1st Dose 1,03,84,773
2nd Dose 95,56,046
 

FLWs

 1st Dose 1,83,81,553
2nd Dose 1,66,08,872
 

Age Group 18-44 years

 1st Dose 46,93,17,106
2nd Dose 24,85,78,165
 

Age Group 45-59 years

 1st Dose 18,73,53,131
2nd Dose 12,74,17,445
 

Over 60 years

 1st Dose 11,72,45,359
2nd Dose 8,27,68,140
Total 1,28,76,10,590

 

The recovery of 10,004 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,79,612.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.36%,highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 163 consecutive days now.

6,822 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This is lowest in 558 days.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,79,384tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 64.94 Cr (64,94,47,014) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.78% remains less than 1% for the last 23 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.63%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 64 days and below 3% for 99 consecutive days now.

