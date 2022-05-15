National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 191.32 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.32 Cr (1,91,32,94,864) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,39,40,502sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.17 Cr (3,17,42,189) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,138
2nd Dose 1,00,29,513
Precaution Dose 50,23,857
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,17,603
2nd Dose 1,75,65,055
Precaution Dose 81,69,644
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,17,42,189
2nd Dose 1,20,98,191
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,89,67,941
2nd Dose 4,39,91,575
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,65,83,062
2nd Dose 48,46,70,686
Precaution Dose 4,07,396
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,39,557
2nd Dose 18,96,13,860
Precaution Dose 9,93,324
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,12,594
2nd Dose 11,81,88,033
Precaution Dose 1,62,74,646
Precaution Dose 3,08,68,867
Total 1,91,32,94,864

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at17,692.Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,878patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,79,693.

 

2,487new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,05,156COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.38Cr (84,38,36,914) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.62% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.61%.

