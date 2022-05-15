India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 191.32 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.32 Cr (1,91,32,94,864) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,39,40,502sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.17 Cr (3,17,42,189) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,138 2nd Dose 1,00,29,513 Precaution Dose 50,23,857 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,17,603 2nd Dose 1,75,65,055 Precaution Dose 81,69,644 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,17,42,189 2nd Dose 1,20,98,191 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,89,67,941 2nd Dose 4,39,91,575 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,65,83,062 2nd Dose 48,46,70,686 Precaution Dose 4,07,396 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,39,557 2nd Dose 18,96,13,860 Precaution Dose 9,93,324 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,12,594 2nd Dose 11,81,88,033 Precaution Dose 1,62,74,646 Precaution Dose 3,08,68,867 Total 1,91,32,94,864

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at17,692.Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,878patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,79,693.

2,487new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,05,156COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.38Cr (84,38,36,914) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.62% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.61%.