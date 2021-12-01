India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 124.10 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 80,98,716vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 124.10 Cr (1,24,10,86,850) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,28,94,826sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,83,861 2nd Dose 94,97,716 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,79,105 2nd Dose 1,65,00,848 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 45,94,92,943 2nd Dose 22,56,54,139 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,49,49,869 2nd Dose 12,10,09,097 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,58,23,193 2nd Dose 7,93,96,079 Total 1,24,10,86,850

The recovery of10,207patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,28,506.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.36%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 157 consecutive days now.

8,954 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,08,467tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over64.24 Cr (64,24,12,315) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.84% remains less than 1% for the last 17 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.81%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 58 days and below 3% for 93 consecutive days now.