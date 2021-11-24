India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 118.44 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 76,58,203 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 118.44 Cr (1,18,44,23,573) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,22,71,257sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,82,725 2nd Dose 94,26,512 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,76,833 2nd Dose 1,63,60,597 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 44,66,37,552 2nd Dose 19,89,48,841 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,17,64,052 2nd Dose 11,33,02,934 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,38,31,778 2nd Dose 7,53,91,749 Total 1,18,44,23,573

The recovery of 10,949 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,39,57,698.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.33%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 150 consecutive days now.

9,283 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload presentlystands at 1,11,481.Active cases presently constitute 0.32% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,57,697tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 63.47 Cr (63,47,74,225) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.93% remains less than 2% for the last 61 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.80%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 51 days and below 3% for 86 consecutive days now.