India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 117.63 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 71,92,154 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 117.63 Cr (1,17,63,73,499) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,21,69,135sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,82,453 2nd Dose 94,16,703 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,76,475 2nd Dose 1,63,40,031 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 44,47,84,652 2nd Dose 19,51,54,643 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,13,05,008 2nd Dose 11,22,23,224 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,35,48,772 2nd Dose 7,48,41,538 Total 1,17,63,73,499

The recovery of 12,202 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,39,46,749.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.32%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 149 consecutive days now.

7,579 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

9,64,980tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 63.34 Cr (63,34,89,239) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.93% remains less than 2% for the last 60 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.79%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 50 days and below 3% for 85 consecutive days now.