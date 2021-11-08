India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 108.47 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 23,84,096 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 108.47 Cr (1,08,47,23,042) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,09,98,126 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,79,606 2nd Dose 92,69,660 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,72,723 2nd Dose 1,60,37,946 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 42,45,43,385 2nd Dose 15,14,76,624 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,63,88,452 2nd Dose 9,93,34,705 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,06,32,907 2nd Dose 6,82,87,034 Total 1,08,47,23,042

The recovery of 13,204 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,37,63,104.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.24%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 134 consecutive days now.

11,451 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at 1,42,826 is lowest in 262 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.42% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

8,70,058tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 61.60 Cr (61,60,71,949) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.26% remains less than 2% for the last 45 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.32%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 35 days and below 3% for 70 consecutive days now.