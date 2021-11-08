India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 108.47 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 23,84,096 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 108.47 Cr (1,08,47,23,042) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.  This has been achieved through 1,09,98,126 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

 

HCWs

 1st Dose 1,03,79,606
2nd Dose 92,69,660
 

FLWs

 1st Dose 1,83,72,723
2nd Dose 1,60,37,946
 

Age Group 18-44 years

 1st Dose 42,45,43,385
2nd Dose 15,14,76,624
 

Age Group 45-59 years

 1st Dose 17,63,88,452
2nd Dose 9,93,34,705
 

Over 60 years

 1st Dose 11,06,32,907
2nd Dose 6,82,87,034
Total 1,08,47,23,042

 

The recovery of 13,204 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,37,63,104.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.24%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 134 consecutive days now.

11,451 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at 1,42,826 is lowest in 262 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.42% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

8,70,058tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 61.60 Cr (61,60,71,949) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.26% remains less than 2% for the last 45 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.32%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 35 days and below 3% for 70 consecutive days now.

