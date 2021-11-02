India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 106.85 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 52,39,444 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 106.85 Cr (1,06,85,71,879) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,07,33,024sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,79,238 2nd Dose 92,33,414 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,71,868 2nd Dose 1,59,56,217 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 42,04,89,326 2nd Dose 14,45,67,423 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,53,42,269 2nd Dose 9,71,44,220 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,00,17,665 2nd Dose 6,70,70,239 Total 1,06,85,71,879

The recovery of 15,021patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,36,83,581.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.21%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 128 consecutive days now.

10,423 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

10,09,045tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 61.02 Cr (61,02,10,339) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.16% remains less than 2% for the last 39 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.03%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 29 days and below 3% for 64 consecutive days now.