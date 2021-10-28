India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 104.04 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 49,09,254 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 104.04 Cr (1,04,04,99,873) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,03,62,667sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,78,578 2nd Dose 91,82,272 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,70,444 2nd Dose 1,58,24,383 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 41,26,09,938 2nd Dose 13,34,07,626 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,33,06,910 2nd Dose 9,35,00,396 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,88,31,281 2nd Dose 6,50,88,045 Total 1,04,04,99,873

The recovery of 17,095 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,36,14,434.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.20%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 123 consecutive days now.

16,156 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

12,90,900tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.44 Cr (60,44,98,405) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.19% remains less than 2% for the last 34 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.25%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 24 days and below 3% for 59 consecutive days now.