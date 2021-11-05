Indian Panorama Announces Official Selection for 52nd IFFI, 2021

New Delhi: International Film Festival of India announces the selection of films for the Indian Panorama section to be screened during its 52nd edition in Goa.

The festival is being organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in collaboration with the State Government of Goa, from November 20- 28, 2021. The selected films will be showcased to all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films during the 9 days long film festival in Goa.

The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films under different categories. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year.

The selection Jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The eminent Jury Panels, both feature, and non-feature exercise their individual expertise and contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to a selection of Indian Panorama films.

Feature Films

A total of 25 Feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI. Selected from a wide pool of 221 contemporary Indian Films, the package of Feature Films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the Indian film Industry.

The Feature Film Jury, comprising twelve members, was headed by acclaimed Filmmaker and actor, Shri S V Rajendra Singh Babu. The Feature Jury constituted of the following Members who individually represent various acclaimed films, film bodies and professions, whereas collectively representing the diverse Indian film making fraternity:

 

  1. Shri Rajendra Hegde, Audiographer
  2. Shri Makhonmani Mongsaba, Filmmaker
  3. Shri Vinod Anupama, Film Critic
  4. Ms. Jayashree Bhattcharya, Filmmaker
  5. Shri Gyan Sahay, Cinematographer
  6. Shri Prasantanu Mohapatra, Cinematographer
  7. Shri Hemendra Bhatia, Actor/ Writer/ Filmmaker
  8. Shri Asim Bose, Cinematographer
  9. Shri Pramod Pawar, Actor & Filmmaker
  10. Shri Manjunath T S, Cinematographer
  11. Shri Malay Ray, Filmmaker
  12. Shri Parag Chhapekar, Filmmaker/Journalist

 

List of 25 Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2021 is as follows:

 

S.No. Title of the Film Language Director
KALKOKKHO Bengali Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti
NITANTOI SAHAJ SARAL Bengali Satrabit Paul
ABHIJAAN Bengali Parambrata Chattopadhyay
MANIKBABUR MEGH Bengali Abhinandan Banerjee
SIJOU Bodo Vishal P Chaliha
SEMKHOR Dimasa Aimee Baruah
21st  TIFFIN Gujarati Vijaygiri Bava
EIGHT DOWN TOOFAAN MAIL Hindi Akriti Singh
ALPHA BETA GAMMA Hindi Shankar Srikumar
DOLLU Kannada Sagar Puranik
TALEDANDA Kannada Praveen Krupakar
ACT-1978 Kannada Manjunatha S. (Mansore)
NEELI HAKKI Kannada Ganesh Hegde
NIRAYE THATHAKALULLA MARAM Malayalam Jayaraj
SUNNY Malayalam Ranjith Sankar
ME VASANTRAO Marathi Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari
BITTERSWEET Marathi Ananth Narayan Mahadevan
GODAVARI Marathi Nikhil Mahajan
FUNERAL Marathi Vivek Rajendra Dubey
NIWAAS Marathi Mehul Agaja
BOOMBA RIDE Mishing Biswajeet Bora
BHAGAVADAJJUKAM Sanskrit Yadu Vijayakrishnan
KOOZHANGAL Tamil Vinothraj P S
NATYAM Telugu Revanth Kumar Korukonda
25 Dictionary Bengali Bratya Basu

 

Jury’s choice for the Opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2021 is the film Semkhor (Dimasa) directed by Ms. Aimee Baruah.

Non-Feature Films

Indian Panorama of International Film Festival of India comprises a contemporary package of socially and aesthetically vibrant non-feature films selected by eminent Jury members who are associated with non-feature segments of Indian Film Industry.

The Non – Feature Jury of seven members was headed by acclaimed documentary Filmmaker Shri S. Nallamuthu. The Jury constituted of the following Members:

  1. Shri Akashaditya Lama, Filmmaker
  2. Shri Sibanu Borah, Documentary Filmmaker
  3. Shri Suresh Sharma, Film producer
  4. Shri Subrat Jyoti Neog, Film Critic
  5. Ms. Manisha Kulshreshtha, Writer
  6. Shri Atul Gangwar, Writer

Selected from a diverse pool of 203 contemporary Indian non-feature films, the package of films exemplifies the capacity of our emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.

A total of 20 Non-Feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI.

List of 20 Non-Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2021 is as follows:

 

S.No. Title of the Film Language Director
Veerangana Assamese Kishore Kalita
Naad – The Sound Bengali Abhijit A. Paul
Sainbari To Sandeshkhali Bengali Sanghamitra Chaudhuri
Badal Sircar & the Alternative Theatre English Ashok Viswanathan
Ved…The Visionary English Rajiv Parkash
Surmounting Challenges English Satish Pande
Sunpat Garhwali Rahul Rawat
The Spell of Purple Gujarati Prachee Bajania
Bharat, Prakriti Ka Balak Hindi Dr. Deepika Kothari & Ramji Om
Teen Adhyay Hindi Subash Sahoo
Bablu Babylon Se Hindi Abhijeet Sarthi
The Knocker Hindi Ananth Narayan Mahadevan
Ganga-Putra Hindi Jai Prakash
Gajra Hindi Vineet Sharma
Jugalbandi Hindi Chetan Bhakuni
Pabung Syam Manipuri Haobam Paban Kumar
Murmurs of the Jungle Marathi Sohil Vaidya
Backstage Oriya Lipka Singh Darai
Witch Santali Jackie R. Bala
Sweet Biriyani Tamil Jeyachandra Hashmi

 

Jury’s choice for the opening Non-Feature film of Indian Panorama, 2021 is Ved…The Visionary (English) directed by Shri Rajiv Parkash.

