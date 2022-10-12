INDIAN NAVAL SHIP TARKASH REACHES SOUTH AFRICA FOR IBSAMAR VII

New Delhi : INS Tarkash reached Port Gqeberha (also known as Port Elizabeth), South Africa to participate in the seventh edition of IBSAMAR, a joint multinational maritime exercise among Indian, Brazilian and South African Navies from 10 – 12 Oct 22.

The previous edition of IBSAMAR (IBSAMAR VI) was conducted off Simons Town, South Africa from 01 to 13 Oct 18.

The Indian Navy is represented by the Teg class guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash, a Chetak helicopter and the personnel from the Marine Commando Force (MARCOS).

The harbour phase of IBSAMAR VII includes professional exchanges such as damage control and fire-fighting drills, VBSS/cross boarding lectures and interaction among special forces.

The Joint Maritime Exercise will strengthen maritime security, joint operational training, sharing of best practices and building interoperability to address common maritime threats.