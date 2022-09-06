Indian Embassy in Beijing expressed condolences for loss of lives by the devastating earthquake of 6.8-magnitude in Southwest China’s Sichuan province

Indian Embassy in Beijing has expressed condolences for loss of lives by the devastating earthquake of 6.8-magnitude in Southwest China’s Sichuan province. State media quoting Sichuan authorities reported that the death toll reached 66 as of Tuesday afternoon, atleast 248 are injured and 15 still missing. The powerful earthquake hit a mountainous area in Luding county in Sichuan on Monday.

Indian Embassy in Beijing in a tweet said, “Heartfelt condolences to lives lost in the devastating earthquake in Sichuan on September 5 and prayers for the early recovery of the injured.”

More than 50,000 people have relocated as of Tuesday morning. Rescue efforts are still underway as more than 6,500 rescuers have been deployed. Sichuan activated the highest level-I emergency response. Domestic satellites and emergency communication drones have been used in the support of earthquake relief work, State media reported.

As Sichuan is tackling with the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China, authorities in Chengdu, the province’s capital city where most of the residents are currently home quarantined, issued a statement on Tuesday, highlighting that residents should take good protection and evacuate safely first in case of earthquake, fire, flood and other disasters, state media reported. Netizens criticized the strict Covid-19 restrictions in place, saying their fire escapes were blocked, and that community staff did not allow those under quarantine to move outside to safety