Cricketer #SureshRaina announces retirement from all formats of cricket.

Cricketer Suresh Raina announces retirement from all formats of cricket. Suresh Raina represented India in 18 tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s in international career spanning 13 years.
In a tweet, Raina says, it has been an absolute honour to represent the country and Uttar Pradesh. He also thanks BCCI and fans
for their support and unwavering faith in his abilities.
