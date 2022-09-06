ED raids multiple location across the country in connection with Delhi Excise Policy case

The Enforcement Directorate today conducted raids in connection with Delhi Excise Policy case. Sources said the searches were conducted in Delhi- NCR as well as in Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities.

The ED case is based on the CBI FIR in this matter.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among the 15 accused named in the FIR filed by the CBI. The FIR was lodged for alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the new liquor policy.

BJP has been criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party government for alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy.