Indian Bank launches Tab banking – “Winning customers at their doorstep”

New Delhi: Indian Bank, a leading Public Sector Bank, unveiled another digital initiative – “Tab Banking” – for its customers. Shri Shanti Lal Jain, MD&CEO formally launched the “Tab Banking” at Corporate Office, Chennai on 15th Dec 2021.

Shri Jain outlined various digital initiatives undertaken by Indian Bank for customer engagement. He opined that “Tab Banking”, in tune with “Feet on Street” concept, will empower field functionaries to extend more personalized service to its customers. The entire process is digitally driven without any need of paperwork.

Shri Jain, further explained that “Video KYC” application, recently launched by the bank to facilitate submission of KYC credentials by customer through video conference with bank’s officials, has been well received. This hassle-free application is already clocking good numbers as more GEN Y clients are preferring this Video KYC option. He said that both Tab Banking and Video KYC are going to be the key drivers in customer acquisition in coming days, besides serving as essential tools for customer connect in the post COVID-19 world. All the branches of Indian Bank will be equipped with the Tab Banking facility shortly.

By strengthening its digital channels with Tab Banking and Video KYC, Indian Bank is going to offer more comfort and convenience to its customers.

Executive Directors, Shri Shenoy Vishwanath V, Shri Imran Amin Siddiqui and Shri Ashwani Kumar along with General Managers and Field Level Executives attended the event and welcomed the new digital initiative of the Bank.