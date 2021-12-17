Union Bank of India Sponsors 100 Bicycles To Sainik School 

New Delhi: Recently the Union Bank of India Chandrasekharpur Branch sponsored 100 Bicycles to Sainik School Bhubaneswar under its CSR initiative to boost the sports activities of the cadets. In a public meeting held at the parade ground of the school Shri Subham Sen Gupta, Regional head of UBI handed over the first lot of 20 cycles to Gp Capt S Dominic Rayan, Principal, Sainik School Bhubaneswar in the presence of Shri P Chaudhuri, Branch Manager, UBI, Chandrasekharpur Cdr Pritika Sharma, Adm Officer, Cdr Usha Sangwan, Vice Principal, Shri B Pradhan, Senior Master, Shri S K Mishra, Teacher Incharge (Cycle Hobby Club), other senior Officers of the UBI, Staff and Cadets of Sainik School.

While interacting with media Gp Capt Rayan spoke that the school has introduced a Cycle Hobby Club and those cycles will boost the sports activities of the cadets and they can go for several cyclothons, cycle expeditions etc.

The Principal, Staff, Cadets and Old Boys of Sainik School express their appreciation and gratitude to the UBI authorities for their initiative for the benefits of the cadets.