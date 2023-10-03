Indian Army Mountaineers Achieve Historic Ascent of Mount Harmukh, Scaling New Heights in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, J&K | Indian Army says, “A team of 15 mountaineers of Indian Army achieved a monumental triumph by successfully scaling one of the highest peaks of Kashmir Valley, Mount Harmukh from 26 to 30 September 2023. The expedition was conducted by a team of mountaineers of one of the elite Battalion of Indian Army to commemorate their Platinum Jubilee. With unwavering determination, these brave men embarked on a daring expedition to reach the summit of Mount Harmukh, standing tall at an altitude of 5142 meters (16870 feet) above sea level. The challenging journey which began on 26 September tested the limits of human endurance and showcased the remarkable resilience of Indian Army. The Expedition was flagged in on 03 October 23 at Srinagar.”