Odisha Reports 2,020 Confirmed Cases of Scrub Typhus

In a significant health update, Odisha’s Public Health Director, Niranjan Mishra, has reported the detection of 2,020 confirmed cases of Scrub Typhus in the state. These cases were identified through rigorous testing of 22,077 samples.



Scrub Typhus is a bacterial infection caused by the Orientia tsutsugamushi bacterium, typically transmitted through the bite of infected chiggers (larval mites). It can manifest with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, and a characteristic skin rash.



The detection of over 2,000 cases highlights the importance of public health surveillance and the need for awareness and preventive measures to combat infectious diseases like Scrub Typhus in Odisha. Health authorities are likely to take necessary steps to manage and control the spread of the disease, including treatment and awareness campaigns.