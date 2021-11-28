New Delhi : [email protected] BRO Motorcycle Expedition successfully completed the fourth leg covering 3,200 Kms in 12 days through six states before reaching Kolkata on 27 November. The team passed through the hilly terrains of the North Eastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Meghalaya before touching the East Coast at Kolkata. The team passed through the cities of Jorhat, Dimapur, Imphal, Silchar, Aizawl, Shillong, Alipurduar, Malda before reaching Kolkata.

The expedition was flagged off from New Delhi by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on 14th October 2021, as it traversed through the high altitudes and snow bound areas of Himachal, Leh & Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir. In the second leg, it traversed through the plains of Punjab, hills of Uttarakhand and the Indo-Gangetic plains of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & West Bengal before finishing the leg at Siliguri. In the leg three, the expedition navigated through Nathu La, Gangtok, Kalimpong, Hashimara, Guwahati, Tezpur, Itanagar, Pasighat and reached the eastern town of Doom Dooma in Assam before heading for Kolkata.

During this leg, the expedition team conducted motivational lectures and connected with the young & dynamic school children, college students & NCC Cadets at Jorhat, Dimapur, Imphal, Silchar Aizawl, Shillong, Alipurduar, Malda and Kolkata. It also conducted in-depth discussions with the youth on how they can contribute in nation building. The team was thrilled by the interest and queries the youth showed on joining BRO and the Indian Army and serve the country. The team was able to spread the message of Road Safety Awareness by conducting numerous quizzes and outreach programmes almost every day involving all age groups along the route. The team interacted with locals, visited orphanages & old age homes and spent considerable time by visiting the veterans at different places.

The Team received warm welcome at every place they visited. They interacted with Smt Sarita Devi, former International Boxer & Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna Award Winner and Shri L Ibomcha Singh, Indian Boxing Coach & Dronacharya Awardee. They were flagged off by key state dignitaries i.e. Hon’ble Governor of Manipur Shri LA Ganeshan, who interacted with the Expedition team and commended BRO for the development of road infrastructure in the North East. Shri Pu Robert Romawia Royte, Minister of Sports & Youth Services, Mizoram himself took part in the expedition driving his motorcycle and saw off the team at the outskirts of Aizawl.

The India @75 BRO Motorcycle Expedition has covered more than 10,000 Kms till date and is almost midway of its journey. The team members have created unforgettable memories, lifelong bonds, generated keen interest among the masses and importantly stimulated road safety awareness among the citizens. The Expedition will now move to its next destination at the Southernmost tip of India Kanyakumari.