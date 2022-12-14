India, US call on countries to take immediate action against terrorism

The two-day 19th meeting of the India-US Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and the 5th session of the India-US Designations Dialogue concluded in New Delhi yesterday. Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism, Ministry of External Affairs, Mahaveer Singhvi led the Indian side.

India and US reaffirmed their deep strategic partnership for advancing security and prosperity for the two countries. They reiterated that terrorism remains a serious threat to international peace and security. Both sides strongly condemned the use of terrorist proxies, cross-border terrorism and all forms of international terrorism. They called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks to be brought to justice.

The two sides exchanged views on the threats posed by UN-designated terrorist entities and emphasized the need for concerted action against terrorist networks. They called on all countries to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks.

Both sides discussed steps to disrupt the ability of terrorists to travel internationally, including through information sharing. They also discussed mutual legal and extradition assistance, law enforcement training, and capacity building cooperation.