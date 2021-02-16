India Triumphant In Chepauk

By Shrey Siddharth



India completely dominated England with their scintillating performance all through the test match in Chennai. They made sure to capitalize upon every opportunity that came their way. Key players performing, help from the condition and display of character helped India secure a victory and level the series. Here are the highlights from today’s play:-



Indian spinners juggernaut:-

The spinners used the help offered from the pitch and simply rampaged the English batting in 2 sessions. The uneven bounce and puff of dust each time the ball landed made settling down difficult for English batsmen. Debutante Axar Patel starred with the ball picking a fifer that again included the English skipper Joe Root. Ashwin missed out on another fifer as he picked up 3 in this innings. Comeback man Kuldeep picked up 2 vital wickets to help India cross the line.



Moeen Ali’s late blitz:-

When the game seemed over for England, in came Moeen Ali and played a T20 like cameo innings of 43 off 18 before he was dismissed by Kuldeep. He especially attacked the left arm spinners Kuldeep and Axar and smashed them over the long on and cow corner region.



England were all-out for 164. India registered an amazing victory with a margin of 317 runs and levelled the series 1-1. Ashwin was awarded the Man of the match for his prolific 106 in the second innings and picking up 8 wickets in the match, a fascinating and possibly his best performance in test cricket in his homeground. This match will always be etched in the minds for Chennai’s very own hometown superhero R. Ashwin.

