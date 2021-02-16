NTPC Talcher Kaniha lights up villages with solar power

Talcher: With the objective of improving the lives of communities in villages, NTPC Talcher Kaniha has taken up the novel initiative of installing solar power street lights. NTPC Talcher Kaniha in collaboration with Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) has installed 150 solar powered street lights in peripheral villages.

Under its CSR initiative, this effort will illuminate the streets of over 37 villages including Bijigol, Rangabeda, Derang, Gadasila, Takua, Masunihata, Ambapal, etc. NTPC Talcher Kaniha’s initiative will ensure more safety on the streets, paving way for enhanced social and economic activities and ease in commuting during late evening hours.

As solar lights do not consume any conventional energy, their carbon emissions during use are zero. This step is taken by NTPC Talcher Kaniha as a push towards ensuring cleaner energy in rural India.